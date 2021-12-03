Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marlon Vera (red gloves) after his win against Nohelin Hernandez (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567
2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506
3 3 2 Petr Yan 429
4 5 15 Song Yadong 265
5 8 12 Marlon Vera 251.5
6 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 241.5
7 6 5 Rob Font 231
8 7 6 Jose Aldo 203
9 9 7 Merab Dvalishvili 179
10 10 Ricky Simon 174.5
11 24 Rani Yahya 140.5
12 12 10 Marlon Moraes 138
13 13 9 Pedro Munhoz 136
14 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135
15 16 Sean O’Malley 127.5
16 14 Adrian Yanez 121
17 17 16 Cody Stamann 117.5
18 18 Kyler Phillips 117
19 19 Louis Smolka 116
20 11 14 Frankie Edgar 115
21 20 Timur Valiev 109
22 21 Casey Kenney 106
23 22 Nate Maness 104
24 23 Raoni Barcelos 98.5
25 24 Brian Kelleher 97
26 29 Raulian Paiva 85
27 30 11 Dominick Cruz 80
28 31 Montel Jackson 79
29 27 Davey Grant 78
30 33 Alejandro Perez 75
30 33 Miles Johns 75
32 35 Chris Gutierrez 74.5
33 28 Julio Arce 73.5
34 36 13 Raphael Assuncao 68.5
35 37 Eddie Wineland 65
36 39 Mario Bautista 62
37 32 Jonathan Martinez 60
37 40 Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60
39 41 Aiemann Zahabi 55
40 42 Trevin Jones 54
41 43 Umar Nurmagomedov 50
42 37 Kyung Ho Kang 48.5
43 44 Jack Shore 46
44 45 Danaa Batgerel 44
45 47 Khalid Taha 40
46 45 Douglas Silva de Andrade 36
46 48 Gustavo Lopez 36
48 49 Randy Costa 34
49 51 Brandon Davis 27
50 52 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26
50 52 Tony Gravely 26
52 54 John Castaneda 20
52 54 Johnny Munoz 20
52 54 Ronnie Lawrence 20
55 57 Hunter Azure 19
56 58 Heili Alateng 17
57 59 Felipe Colares 14
57 59 Vince Morales 14
59 61 Guido Cannetti 10
59 61 Mana Martinez 10
59 61 Ricky Turcios 10
59 61 Sergey Morozov 10
59 61 Tony Kelley 10
64 66 Brady Hiestand 0
64 66 Domingo Pilarte 0
64 66 Gaetano Pirrello 0
64 66 Jesse Strader 0
64 66 JP Buys 0
64 66 Kevin Natividad 0
64 66 Kris Moutinho 0
64 66 Liudvik Sholinian 0
64 66 Marcelo Rojo 0
64 NR Zviad Lazishvili 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

