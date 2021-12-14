UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Dec 18, 2021

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Derrick Lewis (25-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Daukaus (12-3, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Stephen Thompson (16-5-1, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad (19-3, 1 NC, #15 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Amanda Lemos (10-1-1, #5 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (13-10, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Raphael Assuncao (27-8, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon (18-3, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Diego Ferreira (17-4, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot (19-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Cub Swanson (27-12, #34 ranked featherweight) vs Darren Elkins (27-9, #23 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Dustin Stoltzfus (13-3, #60 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (33-14, #10 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Raoni Barcelos (16-2, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Victor Henry (21-5)

Heavyweights:

Justin Tafa (4-3, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Harry Hunsucker (7-4, #37 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Sijara Eubanks (8-6, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Melissa Gatto (7-0-2, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Charles Jourdain (11-4-1, #30 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Ewell (17-8, #52 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Raquel Pennington (12-9, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Macy Chiasson (8-1, #10 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Don’Tale Mayes (8-4, #33 ranked heavyweight) vs Josh Parisian (14-4, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Jordan Leavitt (8-1, #45 ranked lightweight) vs Matt Sayles (8-3, #59 ranked lightweight)

