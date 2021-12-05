UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The old dog still has plenty of bite in him – Jose Aldo looked fantastic in the main event at UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo, and was the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Jose Aldo: $471,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Clay Guida: $235,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Barberena: $121,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $119,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamahal Hill: $110,500 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Fiziev: $104,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rob Font: $81,000 ($70,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Curtis: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cheyanne Vlismas: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mallory Martin: $74,500 ($20,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $72,000 ($56,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall: $58,000 ($52,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Puelles: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Vince Morales: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmy Crute: $48,000 ($42,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Riddell: $46,500 ($42,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dusko Todorovic: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Manel Kape: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

William Knight: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Leonardo Santos: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alonzo Menifield: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gruetzemacher: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maki Pitolo: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darian Weeks: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

