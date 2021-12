UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Dec 11, 2021

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

14,974 – strongest card since rankings began in December 2017 (before Schnell-Perez got canceled)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,653-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Lightweight Championship:

Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC, #1 ranked lightweight) vs Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC, #2 ranked lightweight)

WINNER:

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes (21-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Julianna Pena (11-4, #6 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

WINNER:

Welterweights:

Geoff Neal (13-4, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4, #6 ranked welterweight)

WINNER:

Flyweights:

Kai Kara-France (22-9, 1 NC, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-4, #4 ranked flyweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:

Raulian Paiva (21-3, #26 ranked bantamweight) vs Sean O’Malley (14-1, #15 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER:

Prelims (ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Josh Emmett (16-2, #3 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (15-4, #13 ranked featherweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:

Pedro Munhoz (19-6, 1 NC, #13 ranked bantamweight) vs Dominick Cruz (23-3, #27 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER:

Heavyweights:

Augusto Sakai (15-3-1, #27 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa (13-3, #9 ranked heavyweight)

WINNER:

Middleweights:

Jordan Wright (12-1, 1 NC, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Bruno Silva (21-6, #34 ranked middleweight)

WINNER:

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Andre Muniz (21-4, #14 ranked middleweight) vs Eryk Anders (14-5, 1 NC, #37 ranked middleweight)

WINNER:

Women’s Flyweights:

Miranda Maverick (11-3, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Erin Blanchfield (7-1, #40 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER:

Featherweights:

Ryan Hall (8-2, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Darrick Minner (26-12, #41 ranked featherweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:

Randy Costa (6-2, #48 ranked bantamweight) vs Tony Kelley (7-2, #59 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER: Tony Kelley by TKO (Punches/Elbows) – Round 2 (2:15)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gillian Robertson (9-6, #18 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Priscila Cachoeira (10-3, #33 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER: Gillian Robertson by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (4:59)

FIGHT ODDS (Courtesy of FanDuel)

Poirier(-136)/Oliviera(+116)

Nunes(-1000)/Pena(+660)

Ponzinibbio(-112)/Neal(-104)

Garbrandt(-136)/Kara-France(+116)

O’Malley(-360)/Paiva(+290)

Emmett(-154)/Ige(+130)

Munhoz(-116)/Cruz(-102)

Tuivasa(-118)/Sakai(+100)

Silva(-330)/Wright(+265)

Muniz(-174)/Anders(+146)

Maverick(-142)/Blanchfield(+120)

Hall(-200)/Minner(+168)

Costa (-184)/Kelley(+154)

Robertson(-375)/Cachoeira(+300)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Results