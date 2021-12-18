Stephen Thompson Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include any PPV bonuses or other bonuses, Reebok sponsorship pay came in to effect at UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Stittgen) – $77,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 145 – Apr 21/12 – L (Brown) – $8,000

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Burrell) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – W (Clements) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 170 – Feb 22/14 – W (Whittaker) – $78,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Cote) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Ellenberger vs Thompson – Jul 12/15 – W (Ellenberger) – $97,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Hendricks) – $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (MacDonald) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – D (Woodley) – $460,000 ($380,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – L (Woodley) – $410,000 ($380,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Masvidal) – $68,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – L (Till) – $147,400 ($120,000 to show, $17,400 from Till for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – L (Pettis) – $130,000 ($120,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Luque) – $300,000 ($120,000 to show, $120,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – W (Neal) – $320,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – L (Burns) – $156,000 ($140,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18/21 – L (Muhammad) – $156,000 ($140,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,641,400

The post Stephen Thompson Career Earnings appeared first on The Sports Daily.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Stephen Thompson Career Earnings