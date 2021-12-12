Gillian Robertson Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 26 Finale – Dec 1/17 – W (Whitmire) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (McCann) – $29,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,000 from McCann for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – L (Silva) – $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Feb 23/19 – W (Macedo) – $32,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Frota) – $36,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – L (Barber) – $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – W (Casey) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – W (Botelho) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Santos) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – L (Maverick) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 269 – Dec 11/21 – W (Cachoeira) – $97,600 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $6,600 from Cachoeira for missing weight, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $440,100

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Gillian Robertson Career Earnings