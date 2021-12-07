Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

October 17, 1989

Record

31-8, 1 NC (UFC: 19-8, 1 NC)

Current Streak

9 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Lightweight Champion – 2021-present

Strengths



– huge reach

– young but experienced

– has been competing in the UFC since 2010

– finishes fights

– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out

– very good MMA wrestlers

– very active looking for submissions during a fight

– solid gas tank

– accurate striker

– showed KO power recently

– on a super hot streak

– seems to be getting better each time out

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out

– not much of a striker & no real knockout power

– poor striking defense

– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent

– horrible takedown accuracy

– used to fight at featherweight

– has been accused of quitting when going has gotten tough in the past



Synopsis

Do Bronx completed his improbable climb to the top of the UFC mountain.

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Charles Oliveira Scouting Report