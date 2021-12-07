Charles Oliveira Scouting Report
Vitals
5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
October 17, 1989
Record
31-8, 1 NC (UFC: 19-8, 1 NC)
Current Streak
9 straight wins
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
UFC Lightweight Champion – 2021-present
Strengths
– huge reach
– young but experienced
– has been competing in the UFC since 2010
– finishes fights
– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out
– very good MMA wrestlers
– very active looking for submissions during a fight
– solid gas tank
– accurate striker
– showed KO power recently
– on a super hot streak
– seems to be getting better each time out
Weaknesses
– can be knocked out
– not much of a striker & no real knockout power
– poor striking defense
– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent
– horrible takedown accuracy
– used to fight at featherweight
– has been accused of quitting when going has gotten tough in the past
Synopsis
Do Bronx completed his improbable climb to the top of the UFC mountain.
