Brad Riddell Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 243 – Oct 5/19 – W (Mullarkey) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Mustafaev) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC 253 – Sept 27/20 – W (da Silva Coelho) – $51,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – W (Dober) – $134,500 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4/21 – L (Fiziev) – $46,500 ($42,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $341,500

