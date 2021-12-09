Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 8/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 936 2 2 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 801 3 3 4 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 740 4 4 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 673 5 5 1 A.J. McKee Featherweight 651 6 6 5 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 544.5 7 7 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 543.5 8 12 6 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 518 9 24 7 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 433 10 10 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 400 11 33 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 329 12 8 8 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 322 13 16 9 Michael Page Welterweight 315 13 11 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 315 15 92 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 295 16 13 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 290.5 17 14 Jason Jackson Welterweight 285 17 14 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285 19 16 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 269 20 18 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 265.5 21 112 Douglas Lima Welterweight 256 22 99 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 247 23 NR Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 243 24 21 Brent Primus Lightweight 238 25 NR Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 235 26 20 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 232 27 22 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 228.5 28 23 Mads Burnell Featherweight 228 29 25 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224 30 26 Jay-Jay Wilson Lightweight 220.5 31 27 John Salter Middleweight 216.5 32 28 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 212 33 30 Lorenz Larkin Middleweight 204 34 NR Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 197 35 32 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 192.5 36 29 Aaron Pico Featherweight 186.5 37 35 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 186 38 36 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 182 39 38 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 175 40 39 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5 40 45 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 173.5 42 40 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 169 43 43 10 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 161.5 44 44 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 160 45 57 Aiden Lee Featherweight 155 46 46 5W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 152.5 47 37 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 152 48 41 Peter Queally Lightweight 151 49 49 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149 50 63 Cody Law Featherweight 148 51 160 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 145 52 80 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 142 53 50 Ben Parrish Light Heavyweight 140 54 51 4W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 136.5 55 87 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 136 56 78 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 135.5 57 54 Logan Storley Welterweight 134.5 58 55 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134 59 33 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 133 59 41 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 133 61 47 James Gallagher Bantamweight 129 62 60 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 127.5 63 61 Daniel Carey Featherweight 125 63 61 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 125 65 63 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124 66 66 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 122 67 69 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121 68 120 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 118.5 69 72 Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 118 70 57 Dan Moret Lightweight 117 70 55 9W Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 117 70 181 Said Sowma Heavyweight 117 73 121 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 111 74 82 Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 110 74 70 Islam Mamedov Lightweight 110 74 70 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110 77 52 Billy Goff Welterweight 109 78 126 Danni Neilan (strwwgt) Women’s Flyweight 108 78 75 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108 80 76 Paul Daley Welterweight 106 81 132 Josh Hill Bantamweight 105 82 78 Charlie Campbell Lightweight 104 83 68 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 102.5 84 81 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101 85 52 Benson Henderson Lightweight 100 85 224 Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 100 85 82 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100 88 121 Lewis Long Welterweight 98 88 85 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 98 90 126 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 97 90 86 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 97 92 88 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5 93 152 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 95 93 152 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 95 93 89 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95 96 92 Tony Johnson Middleweight 94 97 82 6W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 93.5 98 96 Brett Johns Bantamweight 90.5 99 97 7W Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 89 99 97 Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 89 101 101 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 85.5 102 63 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 85 103 92 Nicolo Solli Welterweight 83 104 102 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 81 105 105 Saad Awad Lightweight 80 106 111 Keoni Diggs Featherweight 76 107 224 Derek Anderson Welterweight 75 107 108 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 75 109 114 John Douma Bantamweight 74 110 115 Jordan Newman Middleweight 73 110 115 Joshua Jones Lightweight 73 112 105 Justin Gonzales Featherweight 72 113 138 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 70 114 119 Alfie Davis Lightweight 69.5 115 121 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 68 115 NR Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 68 115 NR Sullivan Cauley Light Heavyweight 68 115 121 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 68 119 128 8W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 66 120 102 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 65.5 121 133 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 64 121 117 Killys Mota Lightweight 64 121 129 Nick Newell Lightweight 64 124 131 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 62.5 125 110 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 62 126 94 Henry Corrales Featherweight 61 126 130 John Macapa Featherweight 61 128 133 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 60 128 133 Danny Sabatello Bantamweight 60 128 133 Hannah Guy Women’s Flyweight 60 131 202 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 59 131 26 Ilias Bulaid Featherweight 59 131 144 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 59 134 138 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 58 134 138 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 58 136 141 Chris Gonzalez Lightweight 57.5 137 142 Marcus Surin Lightweight 56 138 146 Johnny Soto Featherweight 54 138 146 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54 138 146 Saul Rogers Lightweight 54 138 146 Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54 142 151 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 53 143 118 Brian Moore Bantamweight 52.5 144 224 Irina Alekseeva Women’s Flyweight 50 144 152 Jeff Neilson Middleweight 50 144 152 Mike Ekundayo Bantamweight 50 144 152 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 50 144 NR Tommy Espinosa Bantamweight 50 144 102 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 50 150 159 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 48 150 NR Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 48 150 99 Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 48 153 161 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 45.5 154 163 Everett Cummings Heavyweight 45 154 163 Jack May Heavyweight 45 154 152 Nathan Jones Welterweight 45 157 166 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 43 157 180 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 43 157 166 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 43 160 168 Anthony Adams Middleweight 40 160 168 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40 160 224 Nikita Mikhailov Bantamweight 40 160 168 Uros Jurisic Welterweight 40 160 163 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 40 165 173 Myles Jury Lightweight 36.5 166 NR Arunas Andriuskevicus Light Heavyweight 36 166 174 Keith Lee Bantamweight 36 166 NR Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 36 169 175 Manny Muro Lightweight 35 169 175 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35 169 NR Spike Carlyle Lightweight 35 172 177 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 34 173 198 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 31.5 174 181 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 30 175 NR Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 28.5 176 183 Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 28 176 186 Tim Wilde Lightweight 28 178 184 Kiefer Crosbie Lightweight 27.5 179 224 Davy Gallon Lightweight 20 179 224 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 20 179 186 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 20 179 186 Khasan Magomedsharipov Featherweight 20 179 186 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 20 179 178 Nathan Rose Featherweight 20 185 202 Fabacary Diatta Featherweight 19 185 202 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 19 185 202 Mike Hamel Lightweight 19 185 191 Soren Bak Lightweight 19 189 192 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 18 189 192 Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18 189 192 Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18 189 186 Yves Landu Lightweight 18 193 185 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 17 194 192 Jessica Borga Women’s Featherweight 16 194 199 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 16 196 192 John de Jesus Featherweight 14 196 192 Kane Mousah Lightweight 14 198 202 Alan Omer Lightweight 10 198 202 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10 198 202 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 10 198 172 Erik Perez Bantamweight 10 198 202 Gadzhi Rabadanov Featherweight 10 198 NR Javier Torres Welterweight 10 198 202 Jeffrey Glossner Bantamweight 10 198 224 Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 10 198 224 Levan Chokheli Welterweight 10 198 202 Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Featherweight 10 198 224 Nick Browne Lightweight 10 198 202 Rob Whiteford Featherweight 10 198 202 Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 10 211 NR Bobby King Lightweight 9 211 224 Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 9 211 218 Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9 211 202 Pam Sorenson Women’s Featherweight 9 215 220 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 8 216 222 Albert Morales Bantamweight 6 217 224 Bobby Lee Lightweight 0 217 224 Branko Busick Middleweight 0 217 224 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0 217 224 Cee Jay Hamilton Bantamweight 0 217 NR Collin Huckbody Middleweight 0 217 223 Dante Schiro Welterweight 0 217 224 Darina Mazdyuk Women’s Flyweight 0 217 224 Dayana Silva Women’s Featherweight 0 217 224 Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0 217 224 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0 217 202 Gregory Milliard Welterweight 0 217 224 Herman Terrado Welterweight 0 217 224 Isaiah Hokit Lightweight 0 217 NR Jared Scoggins Bantamweight 0 217 224 Jon Adams (flyweight) Bantamweight 0 217 224 Jonathan Quiroz Featherweight 0 217 224 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0 217 NR Luca Poclit Welterweight 0 217 224 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 217 224 Nate Andrews Lightweight 0 217 31 Patrik Pietila Lightweight 0 217 224 Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0 217 NR Petra Castkova Women’s Flyweight 0 217 NR Rakim Cleveland Heavyweight 0 217 224 Randi Field Women’s Flyweight 0 217 NR Raymond Pina Lightweight 0 217 224 Roberta Samad Women’s Featherweight 0 217 224 Sebastian Ruiz Bantamweight 0 217 NR Sharaf Davlatmurodov Middleweight 0 217 224 Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0 217 224 Simon Biyong Light Heavyweight 0 217 224 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 217 224 Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0 217 146 Tyler King Heavyweight 0 217 224 Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0 217 224 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0 217 224 Will Smith Bantamweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

