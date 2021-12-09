Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 8/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|936
|2
|2
|2
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|801
|3
|3
|4
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|740
|4
|4
|1W
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|673
|5
|5
|1
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|651
|6
|6
|5
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|544.5
|7
|7
|2W
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|543.5
|8
|12
|6
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|518
|9
|24
|7
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|433
|10
|10
|3W
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|400
|11
|33
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|329
|12
|8
|8
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|322
|13
|16
|9
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|315
|13
|11
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|315
|15
|92
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|295
|16
|13
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|290.5
|17
|14
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|285
|17
|14
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|285
|19
|16
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|269
|20
|18
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|265.5
|21
|112
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|256
|22
|99
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|247
|23
|NR
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|Bantamweight
|243
|24
|21
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|238
|25
|NR
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|235
|26
|20
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|232
|27
|22
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|228.5
|28
|23
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|228
|29
|25
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|224
|30
|26
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Lightweight
|220.5
|31
|27
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|216.5
|32
|28
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|212
|33
|30
|Lorenz Larkin
|Middleweight
|204
|34
|NR
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|197
|35
|32
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|192.5
|36
|29
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|186.5
|37
|35
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|186
|38
|36
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|182
|39
|38
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|40
|39
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|173.5
|40
|45
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|173.5
|42
|40
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|169
|43
|43
|10
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|161.5
|44
|44
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|160
|45
|57
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|155
|46
|46
|5W
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|152.5
|47
|37
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|152
|48
|41
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|151
|49
|49
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|149
|50
|63
|Cody Law
|Featherweight
|148
|51
|160
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|145
|52
|80
|Jaylon Bates
|Bantamweight
|142
|53
|50
|Ben Parrish
|Light Heavyweight
|140
|54
|51
|4W
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|136.5
|55
|87
|Roman Faraldo
|Welterweight
|136
|56
|78
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|135.5
|57
|54
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|134.5
|58
|55
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|134
|59
|33
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|133
|59
|41
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|133
|61
|47
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|129
|62
|60
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|127.5
|63
|61
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|125
|63
|61
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|125
|65
|63
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|124
|66
|66
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|122
|67
|69
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|121
|68
|120
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|118.5
|69
|72
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|118
|70
|57
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|117
|70
|55
|9W
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|117
|70
|181
|Said Sowma
|Heavyweight
|117
|73
|121
|Sumiko Inaba
|Women’s Flyweight
|111
|74
|82
|Alexandr Shabily
|Lightweight
|110
|74
|70
|Islam Mamedov
|Lightweight
|110
|74
|70
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|110
|77
|52
|Billy Goff
|Welterweight
|109
|78
|126
|Danni Neilan (strwwgt)
|Women’s Flyweight
|108
|78
|75
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|108
|80
|76
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|106
|81
|132
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|105
|82
|78
|Charlie Campbell
|Lightweight
|104
|83
|68
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|102.5
|84
|81
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|101
|85
|52
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|100
|85
|224
|Mukhamed Berkhamov
|Welterweight
|100
|85
|82
|Shamil Nikaev
|Welterweight
|100
|88
|121
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|98
|88
|85
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|98
|90
|126
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|97
|90
|86
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|97
|92
|88
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|93
|152
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|95
|93
|152
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|95
|93
|89
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|95
|96
|92
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|94
|97
|82
|6W
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|93.5
|98
|96
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|90.5
|99
|97
|7W
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Featherweight
|89
|99
|97
|Khalid Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|89
|101
|101
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|85.5
|102
|63
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|85
|103
|92
|Nicolo Solli
|Welterweight
|83
|104
|102
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|81
|105
|105
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|80
|106
|111
|Keoni Diggs
|Featherweight
|76
|107
|224
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|75
|107
|108
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|75
|109
|114
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|74
|110
|115
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|73
|110
|115
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|73
|112
|105
|Justin Gonzales
|Featherweight
|72
|113
|138
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|114
|119
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|69.5
|115
|121
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|68
|115
|NR
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|68
|115
|NR
|Sullivan Cauley
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|115
|121
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|119
|128
|8W
|Kana Watanabe
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|120
|102
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|65.5
|121
|133
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|64
|121
|117
|Killys Mota
|Lightweight
|64
|121
|129
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|64
|124
|131
|Christian Edwards
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|125
|110
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|62
|126
|94
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|61
|126
|130
|John Macapa
|Featherweight
|61
|128
|133
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|60
|128
|133
|Danny Sabatello
|Bantamweight
|60
|128
|133
|Hannah Guy
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|131
|202
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|59
|131
|26
|Ilias Bulaid
|Featherweight
|59
|131
|144
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|59
|134
|138
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|134
|138
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|58
|136
|141
|Chris Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|57.5
|137
|142
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|56
|138
|146
|Johnny Soto
|Featherweight
|54
|138
|146
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|54
|138
|146
|Saul Rogers
|Lightweight
|54
|138
|146
|Trevor Gudde
|Welterweight
|54
|142
|151
|Magomed Magomedov
|Bantamweight
|53
|143
|118
|Brian Moore
|Bantamweight
|52.5
|144
|224
|Irina Alekseeva
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|144
|152
|Jeff Neilson
|Middleweight
|50
|144
|152
|Mike Ekundayo
|Bantamweight
|50
|144
|152
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|50
|144
|NR
|Tommy Espinosa
|Bantamweight
|50
|144
|102
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|50
|150
|159
|Abraham Vaesau
|Welterweight
|48
|150
|NR
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|48
|150
|99
|Yoel Romero
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|153
|161
|10W
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|45.5
|154
|163
|Everett Cummings
|Heavyweight
|45
|154
|163
|Jack May
|Heavyweight
|45
|154
|152
|Nathan Jones
|Welterweight
|45
|157
|166
|Johnny Cisneros
|Welterweight
|43
|157
|180
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|43
|157
|166
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|43
|160
|168
|Anthony Adams
|Middleweight
|40
|160
|168
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|40
|160
|224
|Nikita Mikhailov
|Bantamweight
|40
|160
|168
|Uros Jurisic
|Welterweight
|40
|160
|163
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|165
|173
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|36.5
|166
|NR
|Arunas Andriuskevicus
|Light Heavyweight
|36
|166
|174
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|36
|166
|NR
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|36
|169
|175
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|35
|169
|175
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|35
|169
|NR
|Spike Carlyle
|Lightweight
|35
|172
|177
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|34
|173
|198
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|31.5
|174
|181
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|30
|175
|NR
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|176
|183
|Diana Avsaragova
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|176
|186
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|28
|178
|184
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Lightweight
|27.5
|179
|224
|Davy Gallon
|Lightweight
|20
|179
|224
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|179
|186
|Fabio Aguiar
|Middleweight
|20
|179
|186
|Khasan Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|20
|179
|186
|Matheus Mattos
|Bantamweight
|20
|179
|178
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|20
|185
|202
|Fabacary Diatta
|Featherweight
|19
|185
|202
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|19
|185
|202
|Mike Hamel
|Lightweight
|19
|185
|191
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|19
|189
|192
|Albert Gonzales
|Welterweight
|18
|189
|192
|Daniel Madrid
|Middleweight
|18
|189
|192
|Ricardo Seixas
|Lightweight
|18
|189
|186
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|18
|193
|185
|Jaleel Willis
|Welterweight
|17
|194
|192
|Jessica Borga
|Women’s Featherweight
|16
|194
|199
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|16
|196
|192
|John de Jesus
|Featherweight
|14
|196
|192
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|14
|198
|202
|Alan Omer
|Lightweight
|10
|198
|202
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|10
|198
|202
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|198
|172
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|10
|198
|202
|Gadzhi Rabadanov
|Featherweight
|10
|198
|NR
|Javier Torres
|Welterweight
|10
|198
|202
|Jeffrey Glossner
|Bantamweight
|10
|198
|224
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|Bantamweight
|10
|198
|224
|Levan Chokheli
|Welterweight
|10
|198
|202
|Marina Mokhnatkina
|Women’s Featherweight
|10
|198
|224
|Nick Browne
|Lightweight
|10
|198
|202
|Rob Whiteford
|Featherweight
|10
|198
|202
|Vanessa Porto
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|211
|NR
|Bobby King
|Lightweight
|9
|211
|224
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Welterweight
|9
|211
|218
|Jose Augusto
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|211
|202
|Pam Sorenson
|Women’s Featherweight
|9
|215
|220
|Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|216
|222
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|6
|217
|224
|Bobby Lee
|Lightweight
|0
|217
|224
|Branko Busick
|Middleweight
|0
|217
|224
|Bryce Logan
|Lightweight
|0
|217
|224
|Cee Jay Hamilton
|Bantamweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Collin Huckbody
|Middleweight
|0
|217
|223
|Dante Schiro
|Welterweight
|0
|217
|224
|Darina Mazdyuk
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Dayana Silva
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|217
|224
|Desiree Yanez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|217
|202
|Gregory Milliard
|Welterweight
|0
|217
|224
|Herman Terrado
|Welterweight
|0
|217
|224
|Isaiah Hokit
|Lightweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Jared Scoggins
|Bantamweight
|0
|217
|224
|Jon Adams (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|0
|217
|224
|Jonathan Quiroz
|Featherweight
|0
|217
|224
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Luca Poclit
|Welterweight
|0
|217
|224
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|217
|224
|Nate Andrews
|Lightweight
|0
|217
|31
|Patrik Pietila
|Lightweight
|0
|217
|224
|Peter Stanonik
|Welterweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Petra Castkova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Rakim Cleveland
|Heavyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Randi Field
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Raymond Pina
|Lightweight
|0
|217
|224
|Roberta Samad
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|217
|224
|Sebastian Ruiz
|Bantamweight
|0
|217
|NR
|Sharaf Davlatmurodov
|Middleweight
|0
|217
|224
|Shaun Asher
|Heavyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Simon Biyong
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|217
|224
|Tara Graff
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|217
|146
|Tyler King
|Heavyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Viktor Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|217
|224
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
|217
|224
|Will Smith
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 8/21