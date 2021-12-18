denotes an estimated purse – Invicta & UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – W (Kagan) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 188 – Jun 12/15 – L (Torres) – $10,000*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Namajunas) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

Invicta FC 15 – Jan 16/16 – W (Gray) – $11,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $1,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

Invicta FC 16 – Mar 11/16 – W (Eggink) – $13,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $1,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Invicta FC 17 – May 7/16 – W (Souza) – $15,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus, $1,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

Invicta FC 20 – Nov 18/16 – W (Medeiros) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – L (Andrade) – $70,500 ($18,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

TUF 25 Finale – Jul 7/17 – W (Yoder) – $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – L (Ansaroff) – $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (Moroz) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – L (Casey) – $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – L (Markos) – $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Esquibel) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Xiaonan) – $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – W (Carnelossi) – $78,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (Cifers) – $86,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Lookboonme) – $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – May 16/20 – L (Gadelha) – $64,000 ($54,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill – Sept 12/20 – L (Waterson) – $119,000 ($54,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13/21 – W (Yoder) – $123,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 265 – Aug 7/21 – L (Torres) – $74,000 ($58,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – Dec 18/21 – L (Lemos) – $74,000 ($58,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, 6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,142,500

