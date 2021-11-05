There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 581 2 2 2 Zhang Weili 437.5 3 3 3 Carla Esparza 250 4 5 4 Marina Rodriguez 241.5 5 4 12 Amanda Lemos 178 6 6 6 Mackenzie Dern 130.5 7 7 13 Virna Jandiroba 114 8 8 11 Amanda Ribas 104 9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5 10 10 9 Tecia Torres 80.5 11 11 5 Yan Xiaonan 69 12 12 8 Claudia Gadelha 59.5 13 18 Ariane Carnelossi 47.5 14 13 10 Michelle Waterson 47 15 15 7 Nina Nunes 43.5 16 16 14 Angela Hill 43 17 17 Loma Lookboonmee 29 18 34 Randa Markos 24.5 19 19 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 22 20 21 Cheyanne Buys 20 20 21 Cory McKenna 20 22 23 Jessica Penne 19 22 23 Jinh Yu Frey 19 24 25 Livia Renata Souza 14.5 25 27 Ashley Yoder 12.5 26 28 Diana Belbita 10 26 28 Luana Pinheiro 10 26 36 Tabatha Ricci 10 29 30 Kanako Murata 9 29 30 Mallory Martin 9 29 30 Montserrat Ruiz 9 32 33 Miranda Granger 8 33 35 Hannah Cifers 6.5 34 36 Gloria de Paula 0 34 NR Istela Nunes 0 34 NR Maria Oliveira 0 34 36 Na Liang 0 34 36 Sam Hughes 0 34 NR Silvana Gomez Juarez 0 34 NR Vanessa Demopoulos 0

