There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595 2 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507 3 2 3 Justin Gaethje 454 4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 435 5 5 5 Islam Makhachev 418 6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 272.5 7 7 Grant Dawson 242 8 8 8 Tony Ferguson 194.5 9 13 Alexander Hernandez 179 10 14 12 Diego Ferreira 159.5 11 10 9 Dan Hooker 159 12 15 Jalin Turner 156 13 16 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145 14 17 Drew Dober 144.5 15 18 15 Rafael Fiziev 138 16 19 Scott Holtzman 137.5 17 20 Vinc Pichel 135 18 21 Jamie Mullarkey 134 19 23 Jim Miller 129 19 33 16 Joel Alvarez 129 21 22 Rick Glenn 128.5 22 11 Al Iaquinta 120 22 11 10 Conor McGregor 120 24 25 13 Brad Riddell 116 25 40 Bobby Green 107.5 26 26 Chris Gruetzemacher 106 27 24 6 Michael Chandler 104 28 28 Mateusz Gamrot 100 29 29 Jared Gordon 96.5 30 30 Renato Moicano 96 31 31 Joe Solecki 92 32 32 Leonardo Santos 89 33 34 Damir Hadzovic 86 34 35 Ignacio Bahamondes 80 35 37 Devonte Smith 64 36 38 Claudio Puelles 61 37 39 John Makdessi 60 38 41 Nasrat Haqparast 55.5 39 42 Don Madge 55 39 42 Mark O. Madsen 55 41 36 Thiago Moises 53 42 44 Joaquim Silva 52 43 66 Rafael Alves 50 43 45 Zhu Rong 50 45 46 Jordan Leavitt 45 46 NR Jeremy Stephens 42.5 47 49 Clay Guida 40 47 66 Jai Herbert 40 47 49 Terrance McKinney 40 50 48 Marc Diakiese 38 51 52 Matt Frevola 37 52 53 Austin Hubbard 36.5 53 54 Damir Ismagulov 32 54 55 Christos Giagos 29.5 55 56 Mike Davis 28 56 57 Paddy Pimblett 20 56 57 Steve Garcia 20 58 59 Fares Ziam 19 59 60 Matt Sayles 18 59 60 Uros Medic 18 61 62 Luigi Vendramini 16 62 63 Michael Johnson 14 63 64 Guram Kutateladze 10 63 66 Mason Jones 10 63 66 Rafa Garcia 10 63 64 Rodrigo Vargas 10 67 66 Alexander Munoz 0 67 66 Brandon Jenkins 0 67 66 Charlie Ontiveros 0 67 66 Dakota Bush 0 67 NR David Onama 0 67 NR Erick Gonzalez 0 67 66 Mike Breeden 0 67 NR Natan Levy 0





Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

