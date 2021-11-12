There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Francis Ngannou
|750.5
|2
|2
|3
|Stipe Miocic
|614
|3
|3
|2
|Ciryl Gane
|479.5
|4
|4
|5
|Curtis Blaydes
|305
|5
|5
|4
|Derrick Lewis
|283
|6
|6
|8
|Chris Daukaus
|234
|7
|7
|11
|Tom Aspinall
|230
|8
|10
|6
|Alexander Volkov
|215.5
|9
|8
|Tai Tuivasa
|213
|10
|9
|7
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|203
|11
|11
|Alexandr Romanov
|157
|12
|12
|9
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|128
|13
|14
|15
|Sergei Pavlovich
|118
|14
|15
|Ben Rothwell
|117
|15
|13
|10
|Marcin Tybura
|106.5
|16
|16
|Tanner Boser
|100
|17
|17
|Ovince Saint Preux
|97
|18
|18
|Aleksei Oleinik
|96
|18
|18
|16
|Sergey Spivak
|96
|20
|20
|14
|Walt Harris
|88.5
|21
|21
|Greg Hardy
|86
|21
|21
|Ilir Latifi
|86
|21
|21
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|86
|24
|24
|Andrei Arlovski
|77
|25
|25
|Chase Sherman
|49.5
|26
|26
|Juan Espino
|49
|27
|27
|11
|Augusto Sakai
|38.5
|28
|28
|Carlos Felipe
|22
|29
|29
|Jarjis Danho
|20
|30
|30
|Parker Porter
|19
|31
|32
|Justin Tafa
|16
|32
|33
|Jake Collier
|14
|33
|NR
|Chris Barnett
|10
|33
|34
|Don’Tale Mayes
|10
|33
|34
|Josh Parisian
|10
|36
|34
|Jared Vanderaa
|9
|37
|37
|Alan Baudot
|0
|37
|37
|Harry Hunsucker
|0
|37
|37
|Philipe Lins
|0
Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Nov 12/21