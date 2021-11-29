There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|865.5
|2
|2
|2
|Max Holloway
|369.5
|3
|NR
|8
|Josh Emmett
|362
|4
|3
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|293
|5
|4
|3
|Brian Ortega
|281
|6
|5
|9
|Giga Chikadze
|258.5
|7
|6
|Ryan Hall
|216
|8
|7
|7
|Arnold Allen
|200
|9
|8
|Ilia Topuria
|196
|10
|9
|14
|Movsar Evloev
|194
|11
|10
|11
|Edson Barboza
|188
|12
|15
|Lerone Murphy
|182
|13
|11
|10
|Dan Ige
|165.5
|14
|12
|13
|Sodiq Yusuff
|155
|15
|14
|6
|Calvin Kattar
|149.5
|16
|17
|15
|Shane Burgos
|146.5
|17
|16
|Jonathan Pearce
|134
|18
|13
|4
|Yair Rodriguez
|129
|19
|36
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|128
|20
|18
|Gavin Tucker
|114.5
|21
|NR
|12
|Bryce Mitchell
|114
|22
|20
|Hakeem Dawodu
|108.5
|23
|21
|Darren Elkins
|108
|24
|23
|Nate Landwehr
|104
|25
|24
|Julian Erosa
|102
|26
|37
|16
|Alex Caceres
|98
|27
|21
|Billy Quarantillo
|88.5
|28
|25
|Andre Fili
|86.5
|29
|27
|Damon Jackson
|82
|30
|28
|Charles Jourdain
|75
|31
|29
|Daniel Pineda
|72
|31
|35
|Pat Sabatini
|72
|33
|30
|Gabriel Benitez
|70
|34
|32
|Cub Swanson
|68.5
|35
|33
|Mike Grundy
|64
|36
|25
|Ricardo Ramos
|61
|37
|NR
|Chas Skelly
|58
|38
|37
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|55
|38
|33
|Seung Woo Choi
|55
|40
|37
|Lando Vannata
|50
|41
|40
|Darrick Minner
|49
|42
|41
|L’udovit Klein
|48
|43
|31
|Makwan Amirkhani
|44
|44
|50
|Sean Woodson
|43
|45
|42
|Steven Peterson
|42
|46
|43
|Mike Trizano
|41
|47
|44
|Kevin Aguilar
|37
|48
|45
|Charles Rosa
|34
|49
|46
|Omar Morales
|33
|49
|46
|Shane Young
|33
|51
|48
|Kamuela Kirk
|30
|52
|NR
|Andre Ewell
|29.5
|53
|49
|Austin Lingo
|29
|54
|51
|Chase Hooper
|23
|55
|52
|Tristan Connelly
|18
|56
|53
|Youssef Zalal
|11.5
|57
|54
|Joshua Culibao
|10
|57
|61
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|10
|57
|54
|T.J. Brown
|10
|60
|57
|Bill Algeo
|9
|60
|57
|Danny Chavez
|9
|60
|57
|Jamall Emmers
|9
|60
|57
|Luis Saldana
|9
|60
|54
|Tucker Lutz
|9
|65
|NR
|Bruno Souza
|0
|65
|61
|Collin Anglin
|0
|65
|61
|Kevin Croom
|0
|65
|NR
|Mark Striegl
|0
|65
|61
|Martin Day
|0
|65
|61
|Sean Soriano
|0
|65
|61
|T.J. Laramie
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
