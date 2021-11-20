UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

Nov 20, 2021

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound-for-Pound fighter rankings)

4,981 – weak

Main Card (ESPN+ 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):

Ketlen Vieira (11-2, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate (19-7, #20 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

WINNER:

Welterweights:

Michael Chiesa (18-5, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady (14-0, #16 ranked welterweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (27-10-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyung Ho Kang (17-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER:

Women’s Flyweights:

Joanne Wood (15-6, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (18-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:

Davey Grant (13-5, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Adrian Yanez (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER:

Prelims (ESPN+ 3:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Pat Sabatini (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Tucker Lutz (12-1, #54 ranked featherweight)

WINNER:

Lightweights:

Rafa Garcia (12-2, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Natan Levy (6-0)

WINNER:

Women’s Strawweights:

Loma Lookboonme (6-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez (6-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER:

Flyweights:

Cody Durden (11-3-1, #26 ranked flyweight) vs Qileng Aori (18-8, #26 ranked flyweight)

WINNER:

Featherweights:

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (19-7, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Soriano (14-7, #61 ranked featherweight)

WINNER:

Women’s Strawweights:

Luana Pinheiro (9-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER: Luana Pinheiro by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Betting Odds (Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook):

Vieira (-116)/Tate (-102)

Brady (-162)/Chiesa (+136)

Kyung-Ho (-116)/Yahya (-102)

Santos (-375)/Wood (+300)

Yanez (-320)/Grant (+260)

Sabatini (-120)/ Lutz (-102)

Garcia (-124)/Levy (+106)

Godinez (-172)/Lookboonme (+144)

Ziam (-122)/McKinney (+104)

Durden (-168)/Aori (+142)

Soriano (-290)/Nuerdanbieke (+235)

Pinheiro (-420)/Hughes (+330)

