UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
Nov 20, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound-for-Pound fighter rankings)

4,981 – weak

Main Card (ESPN+  6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Ketlen Vieira   (11-2, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate   (19-7, #20 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

WINNER:

Welterweights:
Michael Chiesa   (18-5, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady   (14-0, #16 ranked welterweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya   (27-10-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyung Ho Kang   (17-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER:

Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Wood   (15-6, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos   (18-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER:

Bantamweights:
Davey Grant   (13-5, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Adrian Yanez   (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER:

Prelims (ESPN+  3:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Pat Sabatini   (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Tucker Lutz   (12-1, #54 ranked featherweight)

WINNER:

Lightweights:
Rafa Garcia   (12-2, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Natan Levy   (6-0)

WINNER:

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme  (6-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez   (6-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER:

Flyweights:
Cody Durden   (11-3-1, #26 ranked flyweight) vs Qileng Aori   (18-8, #26 ranked flyweight)

WINNER:

Featherweights:
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke   (19-7, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Soriano   (14-7, #61 ranked featherweight)

WINNER:

Women’s Strawweights:
Luana Pinheiro   (9-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes   (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER: Luana Pinheiro by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Betting Odds (Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook):

Vieira (-116)/Tate (-102)
Brady (-162)/Chiesa (+136)
Kyung-Ho (-116)/Yahya (-102)
Santos (-375)/Wood (+300)
Yanez (-320)/Grant (+260)
Sabatini (-120)/ Lutz (-102)
Garcia (-124)/Levy (+106)
Godinez (-172)/Lookboonme (+144)
Ziam (-122)/McKinney (+104)
Durden (-168)/Aori (+142)
Soriano (-290)/Nuerdanbieke (+235)
Pinheiro (-420)/Hughes (+330)

