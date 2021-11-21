UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

It’s not often (or ever) that veteran Rani Yahya finds himself the top earner at a UFC event, but he was tonight at UFC Vegas 43.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Rani Yahya: $125,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miesha Tate: $121,000 ($110,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ketlen Vieira: $106,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Taila Santos: $98,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Chiesa: $96,000 ($80,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Adrian Yanez: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Davey Grant: $78,000 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Wood: $71,000 ($60,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Brady: $64,500 ($30,000 to hsow, $30,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lupita Godinez: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Pat Sabatini: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyung Ho Kang: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luana Pinheiro: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Loma Lookboonme: $26,500 ($22,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Soriano: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rafa Garcia: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Durden: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tucker Lutz: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Natan Levy: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Qileng Aori: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Hughes: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

