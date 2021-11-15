UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate
Nov 20, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,981 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights (five rounds):
Ketlen Vieira   (11-2, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate   (19-7, #20 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Michael Chiesa   (18-5, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady   (14-0, #16 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya   (27-10-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyung Ho Kang   (17-8, 1 NC, #24 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Joanne Calderwood   (15-6, #20 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos   (18-1, #5 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Davey Grant   (13-5, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Adrian Yanez   (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  3:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Pat Sabatini   (15-3, #35 ranked featherweight) vs Tucker Lutz   (12-1, #54 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Rafa Garcia   (12-2, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Natan Levy   (6-0)

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme  (6-2, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez   (6-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Terrance McKinney   (11-3, #49 ranked lightweight) vs Fares Ziam   (12-3, #59 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Cody Durden   (11-3-1, #26 ranked flyweight) vs Qileng Aori   (18-8, #26 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke   (19-7, #61 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Soriano   (14-7, #61 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Luana Pinheiro   (9-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes   (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

 

Betting Odds:

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

e

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card