UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez
Nov 13, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Fight Card

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,602 – strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Max Holloway   (22-6, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez   (14-2, 1 NC, #13 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (39-13, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima   (18-8-1, #21 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Felicia Spencer   (8-3, #18 ranked women’s bantam/featherweight) vs Leah Letson   (5-2, #22 ranked women’s bantam/featherweight)

Middleweights:
Roman Dolidze   (9-1, #45 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus   (10-2, 1 NC, #57 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Song Yadong   (17-5-1, 1 NC, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Julio Arce   (17-4, #28 ranked bantamweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  1:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Thiago Moises   (15-5, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Joel Alvarez   (18-2, #33 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cynthia Calvillo   (9-3-1, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee   (12-5, #9 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Miguel Baeza   (10-1, #27 ranked welterweight) vs Kalinn ‘Khaos’ Williams   (12-2, #24 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Sean Woodson   (8-1, #50 ranked featherweight) vs Collin Anglin   (8-2, #61 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Cortney Casey   (9-9, #35 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liana Jojua   (8-4, #40 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:
Marc Diakiese   (14-4, #44 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Alves   (19-10, #66 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Kennedy Nzechukwu   (6-1, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Da Un Jung   (14-2-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez Fight Card