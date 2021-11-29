UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
Dec 4, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,765 – super strong

 

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN  10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):
Rob Font   (19-4, #6 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo   (30-7, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Brad Riddell   (10-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (10-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Clay Guida   (36-18, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Leonardo Santos   (18-5-1, #32 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jimmy Crute   (12-2, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill   (8-1, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (17-4, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis   (27-8, #25 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo   (13-8, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic   (10-2, #58 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:
Manel Kape   (16-6, #16 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov   (14-5, #20 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Jake Matthews  (17-5, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Jeremiah Wells   (9-2-1, #38 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Cheyanne Buys   (6-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mallory Martin   (7-4, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield   (11-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight   (10-2, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Claudio Puelles   (11-2, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher   (15-4, #26 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Jared Vanderaa   (12-6, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Azamat Murzakanov   (10-0)

Welterweights:
Alex Morono   (20-7, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall   (7-3, #45 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:
Louis Smolka   (17-7, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Vince Morales   (10-5, #59 ranked bantamweight)

 

Betting Odds:

