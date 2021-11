UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Dec 4, 2021

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

Main Card (ESPN 10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):

Rob Font (19-4, #6 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo (30-7, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Brad Riddell (10-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (10-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Clay Guida (36-18, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Leonardo Santos (18-5-1, #32 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimmy Crute (12-2, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (8-1, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Brendan Allen (17-4, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis (27-8, #25 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (13-8, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic (10-2, #58 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Manel Kape (16-6, #16 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-5, #20 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Jake Matthews (17-5, #29 ranked welterweight) vs Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1, #38 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Cheyanne Buys (6-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mallory Martin (7-4, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Alonzo Menifield (11-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight (10-2, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Claudio Puelles (11-2, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (15-4, #26 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Jared Vanderaa (12-6, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Azamat Murzakanov (10-0)

Welterweights:

Alex Morono (20-7, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall (7-3, #45 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Louis Smolka (17-7, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Vince Morales (10-5, #59 ranked bantamweight)

