UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2
Nov 6, 2021
Madison Square Garden
New York City, New York
UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
13,509 – strong
UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman (19-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington (16-2, #2 ranked welterweight)
UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Rose Namajunas (11-4, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Weili Zhang (21-2, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Shane Burgos (13-3, #17 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo (16-3, #21 ranked featherweight)
Bantamweights:
Frankie Edgar (23-9-1, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (17-7-1, #8 ranked bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Justin Gaethje (22-3, #2 ranked lightweight) vs Michael Chandler (22-6, #24 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Alex Pereira (2-1) vs Andreas Michailidis (13-4, #53 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Al Iaquinta (14-6-1, #11 ranked lightweight) vs Bobby Green (27-12-1, #40 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Phil Hawes (11-2, #30 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis (26-8)
Middleweights:
Edmen Shahbazyan (11-2, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Nassourdine Imavov (10-3, #40 ranked middleweight)
Welterweights:
Ian Garry (7-0) vs Jordan Williams (9-5, 1 NC, #64 ranked welterweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)
Heavyweights:
Gian Villante (17-13, #30 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Barnett (21-7, #37 ranked heavyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Dustin Jacoby (15-5-1, #21 ranked light heavyweight) vs John Allan (13-6, 1 NC, #36 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Melsik Baghdasaryan (6-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Bruno Souza (10-1)
Flyweights:
CJ Vergara (9-2-1) vs Ode’ Osbourne (9-4, 1 NC, #24 ranked flyweight)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 Results