(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Kamaru Usman* $600,000 $600,000 $ – 2 Colby Covington* $500,000 $500,000 $ – 2 Jorge Masvidal* $500,000 $500,000 $ – 4 Donald Cerrone* $400,000 $200,000 $ 200,000 5 Stephen Thompson* $280,000 $140,000 $ 140,000 6 Nate Diaz $250,000 $250,000 $ – 7 Kevin Lee* $220,000 $110,000 $ 110,000 7 Leon Edwards $220,000 $110,000 $ 110,000 9 Gilbert Burns* $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 10 Vicente Luque* $192,000 $ 96,000 $ 96,000

