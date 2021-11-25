(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Israel Adesanya* $500,000 $500,000 $ – 1 Nick Diaz* $500,000 $500,000 $ – 3 Robert Whittaker* $390,000 $220,000 $ 170,000 4 Chris Weidman* $325,000 $325,000 $ – 5 Robbie Lawler* $300,000 $200,000 $ 100,000 6 Derek Brunson* $270,000 $135,000 $ 135,000 7 Darren Till* $260,000 $130,000 $ 130,000 8 Brad Tavares* $176,000 $ 88,000 $ 88,000 9 Marvin Vettori* $160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 10 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator) $150,000 $150,000 $ – 10 Jack Hermansson* $150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 10 Jared Cannonier* $150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 10 Kelvin Gastelum* $150,000 $150,000 $ – 10 Uriah Hall* $150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000

Other weight classes:

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights

Women’s

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights