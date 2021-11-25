Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

 

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Israel Adesanya*  $500,000  $500,000  $          –
1 Nick Diaz*  $500,000  $500,000  $          –
3 Robert Whittaker*  $390,000  $220,000  $  170,000
4 Chris Weidman*  $325,000  $325,000  $          –
5 Robbie Lawler*  $300,000  $200,000  $  100,000
6 Derek Brunson*  $270,000  $135,000  $  135,000
7 Darren Till*  $260,000  $130,000  $  130,000
8 Brad Tavares*  $176,000  $  88,000  $    88,000
9 Marvin Vettori*  $160,000  $  80,000  $    80,000
10 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)  $150,000  $150,000  $          –
10 Jack Hermansson*  $150,000  $  75,000  $    75,000
10 Jared Cannonier*  $150,000  $  75,000  $    75,000
10 Kelvin Gastelum*  $150,000  $150,000  $          –
10 Uriah Hall*  $150,000  $  75,000  $    75,000

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights