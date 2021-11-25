Odds for McGregor/Poirier Next Opponents, Khabib & More

Jan 23, 2021; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Dustin Poirier reacts after his knockout victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Conor McGregor  $5,000,000  $5,000,000  $          –
2 Dustin Poirier  $1,000,000  $1,000,000
3 Charles Oliveira*  $   350,000  $   350,000  $          –
4 Dan Hooker*  $   300,000  $   150,000  $  150,000
4 Justin Gaethje*  $   300,000  $   150,000  $  150,000
4 Tony Ferguson*  $   300,000  $   150,000  $  150,000
7 Jim Miller*  $   222,000  $   111,000  $  111,000
8 Michael Chandler*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $  110,000
9 Beneil Dariush*  $   200,000  $   100,000  $  100,000
10 Drew Dober  $   174,000  $     87,000  $    87,000

Other weight classes:

