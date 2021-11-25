Apr 27, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Glover Teixeira (red gloves) fights Ion Cutelaba (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jan Blachowicz*  $600,000  $600,000  $          –
2 Glover Teixeira*  $350,000  $350,000  $          –
3 Anthony Smith*  $280,000  $140,000  $  140,000
4 Vadim Nemkov (Bellator)  $250,000  $175,000  $    75,000
5 Corey Anderson (Bellator)  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
5 Paulo Costa*  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
7 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $190,000  $  95,000  $    95,000
8 Nikita Krylov*  $180,000  $  90,000  $    90,000
9 Thiago Santos*  $160,000  $  80,000  $    80,000
10 Dominick Reyes*  $150,000  $  75,000  $    75,000
10 Eryk Anders  $150,000  $  75,000  $    75,000
10 Julius Anglickas (Bellator)  $150,000  $150,000  $          –
10 Lyoto Machida (Bellator)  $150,000  $150,000  $          –
10 Ryan Bader (Bellator)  $150,000  $150,000  $          –

