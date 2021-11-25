(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Deiveson Figueiredo $320,000 $210,000 $ 110,000 2 Brandon Moreno $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 3 Alex Perez* $100,000 $100,000 $ – 4 Tim Elliott* $ 88,000 $ 44,000 $ 44,000 5 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 5 Kai Kara-France* $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 7 Matheus Nicolau* $ 44,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 8 Askar Askarov* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 8 Brandon Royval* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 8 David Dvorak* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 8 Ode’ Osbourne* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 8 Su Mudaerji* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 8 Tyson Nam* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000



