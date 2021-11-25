(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Max Holloway* $ 420,000 $ 210,000 $ 210,000 2 Alexander Volkanovski* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 3 Brian Ortega* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 3 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator) $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 5 Cub Swanson* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 5 Yair Rodriguez* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Edson Barboza* $ 190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 8 Chan Sung Jung* $ 160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 9 A.J. McKee (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 9 Alex Caceres* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 9 Shane Burgos* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Featherweights