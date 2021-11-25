(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jose Aldo* $450,000 $400,000 $ 50,000 2 T.J. Dillashaw* $400,000 $200,000 $ 200,000 3 Frankie Edgar* $250,000 $250,000 $ – 4 Marlon Moraes* $240,000 $120,000 $ 120,000 5 Aljamain Sterling* $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 5 Cory Sandhagen* $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 5 Petr Yan* $200,000 $100,000 $ 100,000 8 Dominick Cruz* $180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 9 Raphael Assuncao $158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000 10 Marlon Vera* $150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000

