Name: Chris Curtis

Opponent: Brendan Allen

Odds: +260 (bet $100 to win $260) **Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Brendan Allen is a damn good grappler who has a knack for putting his opponents on their back. However, as of late, he’s also shown off some really impressive hands. In fact, it was his hands that led to his defeat of Puna Soriano his last time out.

Here’s why I really like Chris Curtis to pick up another upset though. Yet again, he’s in there as a guy on short notice. Yet again, his opponent had prepared for a much different style. Yet again, his opponent is a grappler who has recently begun to lean on his hands – perhaps just a bit more than he should. When all of those things came together against Phil Hawes, Chris Curtis took advantage.

He’s an extremely durable guy with good power. I’d say as long as he can weather an early takedown attempt and get through some exchanges on the feet, I think he lands a bomb here and gets a real nice return for bettors.

2021 Record: 13-23 (4 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($254)

Return on Investment: -6%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

