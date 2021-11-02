Shane Burgos Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Abdurakhimov – Dec 9/16 – W (Trator) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Rosa) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – W (Pepey) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Kattar) – $76,000 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Holobaugh) – $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy – May 4/19 – W (Swanson) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Amirkhani) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – L (Emmett) – $130,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – L (Barboza) – $156,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $649,500

