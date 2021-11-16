Sean Brady Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only & one Invicta FC fight – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (McGee) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/19 – W (Naurdiev) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Rakic – Aug 29/20 – W (Aguilera) – $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Matthews) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $176,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Sean Brady Career Earnings