Rose Namajunas Scouting Report
Vitals
5’5″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
65″ reach, Orthodox
June 29, 1992
Record
10-4 (UFC: 7-3)
Current Streak
2 straight wins
Training
Black belt in Taekwondo
Black belt in Karate
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion: 2017-2019, 2021-present (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– black belt in multiple disciplines
– great kickboxer
– comfortable fighting from both sides – switches stances often
– very good kicker
– incredible submission skills – submission savant, despite only being a BJJ brown belt
– pulls off difficult, unorthodox moves
– dangerous off of her back
– aggressive fighter, especially out of the gate
– very tall & long for a strawweight
– physically strong – great raw power
– very good at scrambling and getting an advantageous position
– very young – still improving
– good chin
– striking is improving by leaps and bounds
– trains at altitude
Weaknesses
– gets into brawls
– still very young & not overly experienced
– takedown defense needs some work
– can get caught showboating at times
– over-commits on submissions sometimes & loses position
– doesn’t always seem “all in” on the sport
Synopsis
Can Thug Rose be one of the rare former champions who reclaim their titles after losing it? Yes, yes she can.
