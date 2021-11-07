Michael Chandler Career Earnings

(partial Bellator only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Bellator 85 – Jan 17/13 – W (Hawn) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

Bellator 106 – Nov 2/13 – L (Alvarez) – $95,000

Bellator 131 – Nov 15/14 – L (Brooks) – $25,000

Bellator 165 – Nov 19/16 – W (Henderson) – $50,000

Bellator 192 – Jan 20/18 – W (Yamauchi) – $50,000

UFC 257 – Jan 23/21 – W (Hooker) – $253,500 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – L (Oliveira) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 268 – Nov 6/21 – L (Gaethje) – $164,000 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,051,000

