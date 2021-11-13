Max Holloway Career Earnings

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – L (Poirier) – $6,000

TUF 15 Finale – Jun 1/12 – W (Schilling) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

UFC 150 – Aug 11/12 – W (Lawrence) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 155 – Dec 29/12 – W (Garcia) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – L (Bermudez) – $14,000*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – L (McGregor) – $14,000

UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs Lim – Jan 4/14 – W (Chope) – $78,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 172 – Apr 16/14 – W (Fili) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – W (Collard) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Story – Oct 4/14 – W (Corassani) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – W (Miller) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Swanson) – $120,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Oliveira – Aug 23/15 – W (Oliveira) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Stephens) – $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Lamas) – $160,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Pettis) – $260,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 from Pettis for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – W (Aldo) – $410,000 ($160,000 to show, $160,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Aldo) – $340,000 ($300,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Ortega) – $490,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – L (Poirier) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Edgar) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Volkanovski) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 11/20 – L (Volkanovski) – $280,000 ($250,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16/21 – W (Kattar) – $470,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13/21 – W (Rodriguez) – $491,000 ($210,000 to show, $210,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $4,833,000

