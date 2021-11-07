Kamaru Usman Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – W (Hassan) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Edwards) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Yakovlev) – $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Alves) – $44,500 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Strickland) – $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Moraes) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (Meek) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – W (Maia) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30/18 – W (dos Anjos) – $205,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – W (Woodley) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Covington) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 11/20 – W (Masvidal) – $640,000 ($600,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – W (Burns) – $690,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Masvidal) – $692,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 268 – Nov 6/21 – W (Covington) – $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $4,236,500

