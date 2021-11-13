Felicia Spencer Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Anderson) – $33,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – L (Cyborg) – $20,500 ($17,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Dos Santos) – $37,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – L (Nunes) – $155,000 ($125,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – L (Dumont) – $34,500 ($30,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13/21 – W (Letson) – $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $347,000

