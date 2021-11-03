There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 5 Goiti Yamauchi 290.5 2 3 3 Brent Primus 238 3 NR Jay-Jay Wilson 220.5 4 4 1 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 194 5 5 Aviv Gozali 192.5 6 6 2 Sidney Outlaw 186 7 7 4 Peter Queally 168 8 8 Mandel Nallo 149 9 10 10 Dan Moret 130 10 13 7 Usman Nurmagomedov 118 11 12 9 Islam Mamedov 110 12 15 Charlie Campbell 104 13 16 Alexandr Shabily 100 13 NR 6 Benson Henderson 100 15 11 Georgi Karakhanyan 97 16 18 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93 17 19 Saad Awad 80 18 22 Joshua Jones 73 19 NR Killys Mota 72 20 23 Alfie Davis 69.5 21 24 Nick Newell 64 22 26 Daniele Scatizzi 60 23 30 Lance Gibson Jr 59 24 27 Chris Gonzalez 57.5 25 28 Marcus Surin 56 26 32 Saul Rogers 54 27 34 8 Myles Jury 36.5 28 35 Manny Muro 35 28 35 Nainoa Dung 35 30 39 Tim Wilde 28 31 38 Kiefer Crosbie 27.5 32 45 Davy Gallon 20 33 41 Soren Bak 19 34 42 Ricardo Seixas 18 34 39 Yves Landu 18 36 42 Kane Mousah 14 37 44 Alan Omer 10 37 44 Ali Zebian 10 37 NR Bobby King 10 37 45 Mike Hamel 10 37 45 Nick Browne 10 42 45 Bobby Lee 0 42 45 Bryce Logan 0 42 45 Isaiah Hokit 0 42 45 Nate Andrews 0 42 NR Patrik Pietila 0 42 NR Raymond Pina 0



Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 3/21