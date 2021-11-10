There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801 2 2 1 A.J. McKee 651 3 3 3 Mads Burnell 228 4 5 7 Aaron Pico 211 5 6 5 Emmanuel Sanchez 192 6 7 4 Adam Borics 173.5 7 8 Aiden Lee 155 8 9 Daniel Carey 125 9 10 Cody Law 124 10 11 Lucas Brennan 122 11 17 6 Pedro Carvalho 118.5 12 12 Weber Almeida 101 13 18 Ciaran Clarke 97 14 15 9 Justin Gonzales 80 15 16 Keoni Diggs 76 16 14 8 Daniel Weichel 65.5 17 19 John Macapa 63 18 13 Henry Corrales 61 19 NR Ilias Bulaid 59 20 21 Johnny Soto 54 21 23 10 Jeremy Kennedy 47 22 27 Khasan Magomedsharipov 20 22 25 Nathan Rose 20 24 30 Fabacary Diatta 19 25 29 John de Jesus 18 26 NR Kai Kamaka III 17 27 30 Andrew Fisher 10 27 30 Gadzhi Rabadanov 10 27 30 Rob Whiteford 10 30 34 Andrew Salas 9 31 36 Jonathan Quiroz 0 31 36 Matt Bessette 0 31 36 Simone D’Anna 0 31 36 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

