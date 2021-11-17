There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Sergio Pettis 332 2 NR Kyoji Horiguchi 306 3 2 2 Juan Archuleta 285 4 3 6 Leandro Higo 269 5 12 4 Patchy Mix 247 6 4 11 Darrion Caldwell 232 7 5 3 Raufeon Stots 212 8 6 9 Jornel Lugo 182 9 8 Jaylon Bates 142 10 7 7 James Gallagher 129 11 9 10 Cass Bell 95.5 12 11 Brett Johns 92 13 13 John Douma 74 14 15 8 Josh Hill 62 15 16 Danny Sabatello 60 16 17 5 Magomed Magomedov 53 17 14 Brian Moore 52.5 18 18 Mike Ekundayo 50 18 NR Tommy Espinosa 50 20 24 Nikita Mikhailov 40 21 20 Keith Lee 36 22 21 Matheus Mattos 20 23 19 Erik Perez 10 23 22 Jeffrey Glossner 10 23 24 Khurshed Kakhorov 10 26 23 Albert Morales 6 27 24 Cee Jay Hamilton 0 27 NR Jared Scoggins 0 27 NR Jon Adams (flyweight) 0 27 24 Sebastian Ruiz 0 27 24 Will Smith 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings

