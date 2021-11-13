Andrea Lee Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only & one Invicta FC fight – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Invicta FC 16 – Mar 11/16 – L (D’Alelio) – $3,000

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – W (Macedo) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – W (Evans-Smith) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (De La Rosa) – $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – L (Calderwood) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – L (Murphy) – $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill – Sept 12/20 – L (Modafferi) – $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 262 – May 15/21 – W (Shevchenko) – $46,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Rodriguez – Nov 13/21 – W (Calvillo) – $116,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $382,500

