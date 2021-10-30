Volkan Oezdemir Career Earnings

UFC fights (and last Bellator one) only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 115 – Apr 4/14 – L (Anundson) – $4,000

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Saint Preux) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 18/17 – W (Cirkunov) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 214 – Jul 29/17 – W (Manuwa) – $162,500 ($80,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Cormier) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – L (Smith) – $89,000 ($85,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – L (Reyes) – $90,000 ($85,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Andrade – Aug 10/19 – W (Latifi) – $225,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – W (Rakic) – $185,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – L (Prochazka) – $100,000 ($95,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 267 – Oct 30/21 – L (Ankalaev) – $101,000 ($95,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,385,500

