Congratulations to Ryan C for winning our UFC Vegas 41 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 267 on Oct 30th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Marvin Vettori – 65%
Grant Dawson – 87%
Jessica-Rose Clark – 81%
Seung Woo Choi – 62%
Dwight Grant – 52%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 80-59 (58%)


UFC Vegas 41 Pick ‘Em Results

1 ryanC 10
2 Fabio 9
3 Andre Tran 8
3 Bsideryan 8
3 Luke Galloway 8
3 Tanner Owens 8
7 AshK.♡ 7
7 Ben Hilder 7
7 Brandon Kaplan 7
7 Josh Ashton 7
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 7
7 SternFan74 7
13 Adam Miezin 6
13 Adrian Sunnex 6
13 agus susanto 6
13 Birney Lindsay 6
13 danny 6
13 Dave K. 6
13 DES 6
13 Herman Martinez 6
13 Joshua Adepitan 6
13 Luke Smith 6
13 Nathan H. 6
13 Wyatt Walls 6
25 Cameron Walsh 5
25 Corey Heck 5
25 Dan Meehan 5
25 DJ 5
25 Ibrahim 5
25 Jacob  Suarez 5
25 Jules Bruno 5
25 larry chaput 5
25 Owen Castle 5
25 The MMA Manifesto 5
35 Aydin 4
35 bruno bingley 4
35 Chris lloyd 4
35 Luke Fortune 4
35 Michael J. 4
35 Michael V. 4
35 Stefan Pietropaolo 4
35 Yuheng Rong 4
43 Barry Oh 3
43 Connor O’Neil 3
43 daniel 3
43 Emma Vreeland 3
43 Eric McIntosh 3
43 Jacob Robbs 3
43 Neil H. 3
43 Scott cooper 3
51 Dalton smith 2
51 Daniel Caughtry 2
51 Dwayne Murrell 2
51 Isaac 2
51 Marcin zembala 2
51 Marco Pham 2
51 Omar Abdulla 2
51 Paul Massignani Jr 2
51 stewartthames 2
51 Tom Mulligan 2
51 Victor Molina 2
51 Zaheer 2
63 Alberto Pino 1
63 danny 1
63 RonT 1
66 Amit Karale 0
66 Jake Hancock 0
66 John F. 0
66 LECORE ART 0
66 nate stephen 0


2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 189
2 Nathan H. 173
3 Yuheng Rong 169
4 Omar Abdulla 167
5 Ryan A. MacDonald 166
6 Herman Martinez 165
7 Adrian Sunnex 155
8 Andre Tran 152
9 Michael J. 150
10 Luke Smith 149
10 SternFan74 149

 

