Congratulations to Ryan C for winning our UFC Vegas 41 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 267 on Oct 30th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Marvin Vettori – 65%

Grant Dawson – 87%

Jessica-Rose Clark – 81%

Seung Woo Choi – 62%

Dwight Grant – 52%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 80-59 (58%)



UFC Vegas 41 Pick ‘Em Results

1 ryanC 10 2 Fabio 9 3 Andre Tran 8 3 Bsideryan 8 3 Luke Galloway 8 3 Tanner Owens 8 7 AshK.♡ 7 7 Ben Hilder 7 7 Brandon Kaplan 7 7 Josh Ashton 7 7 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 7 SternFan74 7 13 Adam Miezin 6 13 Adrian Sunnex 6 13 agus susanto 6 13 Birney Lindsay 6 13 danny 6 13 Dave K. 6 13 DES 6 13 Herman Martinez 6 13 Joshua Adepitan 6 13 Luke Smith 6 13 Nathan H. 6 13 Wyatt Walls 6 25 Cameron Walsh 5 25 Corey Heck 5 25 Dan Meehan 5 25 DJ 5 25 Ibrahim 5 25 Jacob Suarez 5 25 Jules Bruno 5 25 larry chaput 5 25 Owen Castle 5 25 The MMA Manifesto 5 35 Aydin 4 35 bruno bingley 4 35 Chris lloyd 4 35 Luke Fortune 4 35 Michael J. 4 35 Michael V. 4 35 Stefan Pietropaolo 4 35 Yuheng Rong 4 43 Barry Oh 3 43 Connor O’Neil 3 43 daniel 3 43 Emma Vreeland 3 43 Eric McIntosh 3 43 Jacob Robbs 3 43 Neil H. 3 43 Scott cooper 3 51 Dalton smith 2 51 Daniel Caughtry 2 51 Dwayne Murrell 2 51 Isaac 2 51 Marcin zembala 2 51 Marco Pham 2 51 Omar Abdulla 2 51 Paul Massignani Jr 2 51 stewartthames 2 51 Tom Mulligan 2 51 Victor Molina 2 51 Zaheer 2 63 Alberto Pino 1 63 danny 1 63 RonT 1 66 Amit Karale 0 66 Jake Hancock 0 66 John F. 0 66 LECORE ART 0 66 nate stephen 0



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 189 2 Nathan H. 173 3 Yuheng Rong 169 4 Omar Abdulla 167 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 166 6 Herman Martinez 165 7 Adrian Sunnex 155 8 Andre Tran 152 9 Michael J. 150 10 Luke Smith 149 10 SternFan74 149

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 41 Pick 'Em Results