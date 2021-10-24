Congratulations to Ryan C for winning our UFC Vegas 41 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 267 on Oct 30th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Marvin Vettori – 65%
Grant Dawson – 87%
Jessica-Rose Clark – 81%
Seung Woo Choi – 62%
Dwight Grant – 52%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 80-59 (58%)
UFC Vegas 41 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|ryanC
|10
|2
|Fabio
|9
|3
|Andre Tran
|8
|3
|Bsideryan
|8
|3
|Luke Galloway
|8
|3
|Tanner Owens
|8
|7
|AshK.♡
|7
|7
|Ben Hilder
|7
|7
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|7
|Josh Ashton
|7
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|7
|7
|SternFan74
|7
|13
|Adam Miezin
|6
|13
|Adrian Sunnex
|6
|13
|agus susanto
|6
|13
|Birney Lindsay
|6
|13
|danny
|6
|13
|Dave K.
|6
|13
|DES
|6
|13
|Herman Martinez
|6
|13
|Joshua Adepitan
|6
|13
|Luke Smith
|6
|13
|Nathan H.
|6
|13
|Wyatt Walls
|6
|25
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|25
|Corey Heck
|5
|25
|Dan Meehan
|5
|25
|DJ
|5
|25
|Ibrahim
|5
|25
|Jacob Suarez
|5
|25
|Jules Bruno
|5
|25
|larry chaput
|5
|25
|Owen Castle
|5
|25
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|35
|Aydin
|4
|35
|bruno bingley
|4
|35
|Chris lloyd
|4
|35
|Luke Fortune
|4
|35
|Michael J.
|4
|35
|Michael V.
|4
|35
|Stefan Pietropaolo
|4
|35
|Yuheng Rong
|4
|43
|Barry Oh
|3
|43
|Connor O’Neil
|3
|43
|daniel
|3
|43
|Emma Vreeland
|3
|43
|Eric McIntosh
|3
|43
|Jacob Robbs
|3
|43
|Neil H.
|3
|43
|Scott cooper
|3
|51
|Dalton smith
|2
|51
|Daniel Caughtry
|2
|51
|Dwayne Murrell
|2
|51
|Isaac
|2
|51
|Marcin zembala
|2
|51
|Marco Pham
|2
|51
|Omar Abdulla
|2
|51
|Paul Massignani Jr
|2
|51
|stewartthames
|2
|51
|Tom Mulligan
|2
|51
|Victor Molina
|2
|51
|Zaheer
|2
|63
|Alberto Pino
|1
|63
|danny
|1
|63
|RonT
|1
|66
|Amit Karale
|0
|66
|Jake Hancock
|0
|66
|John F.
|0
|66
|LECORE ART
|0
|66
|nate stephen
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|189
|2
|Nathan H.
|173
|3
|Yuheng Rong
|169
|4
|Omar Abdulla
|167
|5
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|166
|6
|Herman Martinez
|165
|7
|Adrian Sunnex
|155
|8
|Andre Tran
|152
|9
|Michael J.
|150
|10
|Luke Smith
|149
|10
|SternFan74
|149
