The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Bruno Silva

Nickname – Blindado

Affiliation – Evolucao Thai MMA

From – Curitiba, Brazil

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 20-6 (1-0, UFC)

What makes him impressive

Bruno Silva comes to the UFC as an already well-rounded, complete package. He hits like a truck, but also mixes in a fair amount of wrestling and ground and pound. He’s incredibly strong, but isn’t the type to gas out when he goes all in. The best part of his game is that he has all of these weapons and doesn’t tend to over-rely on any of them. He’s good at keeping his opponent guessing, which is part of why he has so many big finishes.

Why he has been overlooked

To a certain extent, Silva isn’t being overlooked. He steps in this weekend with a fighter who has had 9 UFC bouts, but Silva is still the -142 favorite at the books (Odds by FanDuel). However, I think a lot of people don’t see him as a prospect in this sport, or someone who can make waves. That’s most likely due to the fact that he came to the UFC in his 30’s already. Also, it may be due to the aforementioned well-roundedness. With very little sticking out about him, there isn’t a lot for casual fans to get excited about.

What makes this a good match-up

Andrew Sanchez is a fighter who has prided himself on developing the less skilled parts of his game. He’s always been a good wrestler, but he’s recently picked up a win by KO and it’s a testament to the work he’s doing with his hands. The problem is that fighters who do that can often fall victim to leaning on the less developed skills because they are newer and improving faster. If he stands and trades with Silva, I think he’ll be at a real disadvantage and likely get the lights turned off.

