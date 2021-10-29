There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Amanda Nunes
|723
|2
|3
|4
|Irene Aldana
|201.5
|3
|4
|6
|Aspen Ladd
|112.5
|4
|6
|7
|Yana Kunitskaya
|98.5
|5
|7
|5
|Julianna Pena
|86
|6
|8
|Josiane Nunes
|80
|7
|8
|8
|Ketlen Vieira
|78
|8
|23
|Norma Dumont
|77
|9
|10
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|73.5
|10
|11
|11
|Sara McMann
|63
|11
|12
|12
|Macy Chiasson
|49.5
|12
|13
|Bea Malecki
|49
|13
|14
|Wu Yanan
|48
|14
|18
|10
|Raquel Pennington
|47
|15
|15
|Alexis Davis
|46.5
|16
|17
|15
|Karol Rosa
|41
|17
|16
|14
|Pannie Kianzad
|36
|18
|19
|Felicia Spencer
|32
|19
|21
|16
|Julia Avila
|23
|20
|22
|9
|Miesha Tate
|20
|20
|29
|Stephanie Egger
|20
|22
|25
|Leah Letson
|10
|22
|25
|Vanessa Melo
|10
|24
|28
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|8
|24
|27
|Joselyne Edwards
|8
|26
|29
|Julija Stoliarenko
|0
|26
|NR
|Shanna Young
|0
|26
|29
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|0
Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings
