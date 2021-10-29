There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 723 2 3 4 Irene Aldana 201.5 3 4 6 Aspen Ladd 112.5 4 6 7 Yana Kunitskaya 98.5 5 7 5 Julianna Pena 86 6 8 Josiane Nunes 80 7 8 8 Ketlen Vieira 78 8 23 Norma Dumont 77 9 10 Jessica-Rose Clark 73.5 10 11 11 Sara McMann 63 11 12 12 Macy Chiasson 49.5 12 13 Bea Malecki 49 13 14 Wu Yanan 48 14 18 10 Raquel Pennington 47 15 15 Alexis Davis 46.5 16 17 15 Karol Rosa 41 17 16 14 Pannie Kianzad 36 18 19 Felicia Spencer 32 19 21 16 Julia Avila 23 20 22 9 Miesha Tate 20 20 29 Stephanie Egger 20 22 25 Leah Letson 10 22 25 Vanessa Melo 10 24 28 Ashlee Evans-Smith 8 24 27 Joselyne Edwards 8 26 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0 26 NR Shanna Young 0 26 29 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings

