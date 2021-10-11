May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Vicente Luque (red gloves) fights Niko Price (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967
2 2 2 Colby Covington 445
3 3 4 Leon Edwards 425
4 4 5 Vicente Luque 364
5 5 15 Muslim Salikhov 344
6 6 13 Santiago Ponzinibbio 337
7 7 12 Li Jingliang 298.5
8 8 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5
9 9 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269
10 10 6 Stephen Thompson 238
11 11 7 Jorge Masvidal 227
12 12 James Krause 224.5
13 13 Kevin Lee 223
14 14 9 Neil Magny 222
15 15 10 Belal Muhammad 218
16 16 14 Sean Brady 215
17 17 8 Michael Chiesa 209
18 18 Randy Brown 157
19 22 Max Griffin 155.5
20 19 Alex Morono 155
21 23 Claudio Silva 154
22 24 16 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5
23 21 Francisco Trinaldo 152
24 26 Khaos Williams 144
25 27 Warlley Alves 143.5
26 25 Michel Prazeres 138.5
27 28 Miguel Baeza 131
28 29 11 Geoff Neal 129
29 NR Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 118
30 30 Jake Matthews 117.5
31 31 Matt Brown 117
32 19 Niko Price 115.5
33 33 Dwight Grant 107
34 34 Michel Pereira 104
35 35 Khamzat Chimaev 103
36 52 Carlston Harris 96
37 36 Court McGee 88
38 51 Matthew Semelsberger 87
39 38 Mike Perry 82.5
40 39 Jeremiah Wells 80
41 40 Song Kenan 76.5
42 41 Takashi Sato 70
43 42 Ramazan Emeev 68
44 45 Tim Means 65
45 46 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
46 47 Dhiego Lima 61
47 44 Mickey Gall 60
48 42 Impa Kasanganay 59
49 48 Danny Roberts 55
50 49 Mounir Lazzez 54
50 37 Nicolas Dalby 54
52 50 Philip Rowe 50
53 52 Ramiz Brahimaj 40
53 52 Sasha Palatnikov 40
55 56 Bryan Barberena 37
56 57 David Zawada 32
57 59 Jason Witt 26
58 61 Jared Gooden 18
59 58 Alex Oliveira 17.5
60 62 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
60 62 Gabriel Green 10
62 64 Sergey Khandozhko 9
63 65 Nate Diaz 8
64 66 Jordan Williams 0
64 66 Louis Cosce 0
64 NR Martin Sano Jr. 0
64 66 Mike Jackson 0
64 66 Niklas Stolze 0
64 66 Orion Cosce 0
64 66 Preston Parsons 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

