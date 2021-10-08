Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gerald Meerschaert (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Eric Spicely (not pictured) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737
2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403
3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 330
4 4 6 Marvin Vettori 281
5 5 8 Sean Strickland 268
6 6 13 Brad Tavares 251
7 7 11 Uriah Hall 247
8 8 4 Jared Cannonier 244
9 9 3 Paulo Costa 232.5
10 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5
11 22 Gerald Meerschaert 186
12 12 Brendan Allen 177
13 13 14 Chris Weidman 172
14 11 9 Darren Till 164
15 14 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5
16 15 16 Andre Muniz 130
16 NR Robbie Lawler 130
18 16 Dricus du Plessis 128
19 18 Anthony Hernandez 120
20 19 Trevin Giles 119.5
21 21 Ian Heinisch 109
22 17 Misha Cirkunov 106
23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104
24 20 Makhmud Muradov 101
25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 95.5
26 27 Tom Breese 95
27 24 Joaquin Buckley 88
28 28 10 Kelvin Gastelum 86
28 28 Punahele Soriano 86
30 31 Phil Hawes 78
31 34 Marc-Andre Barriault 74
32 30 Alessio Di Chirico 69
33 32 Karl Roberson 68
34 33 Rodolfo Vieira 66
35 NR Eryk Anders 60.5
36 34 Andrew Sanchez 60
37 36 Julian Marquez 54
38 NR Andre Petroski 50
38 NR Bryan Battle 50
40 38 Luke Rockhold 48
40 38 Nassourdine Imavov 48
42 37 Krzysztof Jotko 47
43 41 Jun Yong Park 37
44 42 Jordan Wright 36
45 43 Roman Dolidze 31
46 40 Dalcha Lungiambula 29
46 44 Laureano Staropoli 29
48 46 Jack Marshman 25.5
49 47 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 20
49 47 Jacob Malkoun 20
51 45 Sam Alvey 17.5
52 49 Deron Winn 15
53 50 Andreas Michailidis 10
53 50 Gregory Rodrigues 10
53 50 Maki Pitolo 10
53 NR Nick Maximov 10
57 53 Abu Azaitar 9
57 53 Kyle Daukaus 9
59 55 Dusko Todorovic 8
60 55 Wellington Turman 5
61 57 Alen Amedovski 0
61 NR Cody Brundage 0
61 57 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
61 NR Gilbert Urbina 0
61 57 Hu Yaozong 0
61 57 Jamie Pickett 0
61 NR Micheal Gillmore 0
61 NR Nick Diaz 0
61 NR Roman Kopylov 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

