jalin turner

Sep 25, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jalin Turner celebrates his victory by submission against Uros Medicduring UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595
2 2 3 Justin Gaethje 576
3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507
4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438
5 5 6 Islam Makhachev 358
6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 272.5
7 7 Grant Dawson 242
8 9 8 Tony Ferguson 226.5
9 10 9 Rafael dos Anjos 213
10 8 7 Dan Hooker 212
11 11 Al Iaquinta 192
11 11 10 Conor McGregor 192
13 14 Alexander Hernandez 179
14 13 12 Diego Ferreira 159.5
15 25 Jalin Turner 156
16 24 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145
17 15 Drew Dober 144.5
18 16 15 Rafael Fiziev 138
19 17 Scott Holtzman 137.5
20 18 Vinc Pichel 135
21 40 Jamie Mullarkey 134
22 19 Rick Glenn 128.5
23 20 Jim Miller 124.5
24 22 5 Michael Chandler 117
25 23 13 Brad Riddell 116
26 27 Chris Gruetzemacher 106
27 28 Khama Worthy 104
28 29 Mateusz Gamrot 100
29 49 Jared Gordon 96.5
30 31 Renato Moicano 96
31 25 Joe Solecki 92
32 21 Leonardo Santos 89
33 33 Joel Alvarez 87
34 34 Damir Hadzovic 86
35 35 Ignacio Bahamondes 80
36 38 16 Thiago Moises 67.5
37 32 Devonte Smith 64
38 39 Claudio Puelles 61
39 40 John Makdessi 60
40 43 Bobby Green 58.5
41 36 Nasrat Haqparast 55.5
42 44 Don Madge 55
42 44 Mark O. Madsen 55
44 46 Joaquim Silva 52
45 66 Zhu Rong 50
46 47 Jordan Leavitt 45
46 47 Magomed Mustafaev 45
48 50 Jeremy Stephens 42.5
49 51 Clay Guida 40
49 51 Terrance McKinney 40
51 53 Alan Patrick 38
52 54 Matt Frevola 37
53 55 Austin Hubbard 36.5
54 57 Damir Ismagulov 32
55 56 Christos Giagos 29.5
56 58 Mike Davis 28
57 NR Paddy Pimblett 20
57 66 Steve Garcia 20
59 61 Fares Ziam 19
60 NR Matt Sayles 18
60 60 Uros Medic 18
62 62 Luigi Vendramini 16
63 59 Michael Johnson 14
64 63 Guram Kutateladze 10
64 63 Rodrigo Vargas 10
66 66 Alexander Munoz 0
66 NR Brandon Jenkins 0
66 66 Charlie Ontiveros 0
66 66 Dakota Bush 0
66 66 Jai Herbert 0
66 66 Mason Jones 0
66 NR Mike Breeden 0
66 66 Rafa Garcia 0
66 66 Rafael Alves 0


Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

