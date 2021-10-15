There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595 2 2 3 Justin Gaethje 576 3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507 4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438 5 5 6 Islam Makhachev 358 6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 272.5 7 7 Grant Dawson 242 8 9 8 Tony Ferguson 226.5 9 10 9 Rafael dos Anjos 213 10 8 7 Dan Hooker 212 11 11 Al Iaquinta 192 11 11 10 Conor McGregor 192 13 14 Alexander Hernandez 179 14 13 12 Diego Ferreira 159.5 15 25 Jalin Turner 156 16 24 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145 17 15 Drew Dober 144.5 18 16 15 Rafael Fiziev 138 19 17 Scott Holtzman 137.5 20 18 Vinc Pichel 135 21 40 Jamie Mullarkey 134 22 19 Rick Glenn 128.5 23 20 Jim Miller 124.5 24 22 5 Michael Chandler 117 25 23 13 Brad Riddell 116 26 27 Chris Gruetzemacher 106 27 28 Khama Worthy 104 28 29 Mateusz Gamrot 100 29 49 Jared Gordon 96.5 30 31 Renato Moicano 96 31 25 Joe Solecki 92 32 21 Leonardo Santos 89 33 33 Joel Alvarez 87 34 34 Damir Hadzovic 86 35 35 Ignacio Bahamondes 80 36 38 16 Thiago Moises 67.5 37 32 Devonte Smith 64 38 39 Claudio Puelles 61 39 40 John Makdessi 60 40 43 Bobby Green 58.5 41 36 Nasrat Haqparast 55.5 42 44 Don Madge 55 42 44 Mark O. Madsen 55 44 46 Joaquim Silva 52 45 66 Zhu Rong 50 46 47 Jordan Leavitt 45 46 47 Magomed Mustafaev 45 48 50 Jeremy Stephens 42.5 49 51 Clay Guida 40 49 51 Terrance McKinney 40 51 53 Alan Patrick 38 52 54 Matt Frevola 37 53 55 Austin Hubbard 36.5 54 57 Damir Ismagulov 32 55 56 Christos Giagos 29.5 56 58 Mike Davis 28 57 NR Paddy Pimblett 20 57 66 Steve Garcia 20 59 61 Fares Ziam 19 60 NR Matt Sayles 18 60 60 Uros Medic 18 62 62 Luigi Vendramini 16 63 59 Michael Johnson 14 64 63 Guram Kutateladze 10 64 63 Rodrigo Vargas 10 66 66 Alexander Munoz 0 66 NR Brandon Jenkins 0 66 66 Charlie Ontiveros 0 66 66 Dakota Bush 0 66 66 Jai Herbert 0 66 66 Mason Jones 0 66 NR Mike Breeden 0 66 66 Rafa Garcia 0 66 66 Rafael Alves 0



Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

