There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 866.5 2 3 2 Max Holloway 367 3 4 5 Chan Sung Jung 293 4 2 3 Brian Ortega 281 5 5 9 Giga Chikadze 258.5 6 6 Ryan Hall 216 7 7 7 Arnold Allen 200 8 8 16 Ilia Topuria 196 9 9 14 Movsar Evloev 194 10 10 11 Edson Barboza 188 11 11 10 Dan Ige 165.5 12 12 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155 13 13 4 Yair Rodriguez 150 14 14 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 15 15 Lerone Murphy 148 16 36 Jonathan Pearce 134 17 16 15 Shane Burgos 133.5 18 17 Gavin Tucker 114.5 19 18 12 Bryce Mitchell 114 20 19 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5 21 20 Billy Quarantillo 108 21 20 Darren Elkins 108 23 30 Nate Landwehr 104 24 22 Julian Erosa 102 25 23 Andre Fili 86.5 25 24 Ricardo Ramos 86.5 27 25 Damon Jackson 82 28 28 Charles Jourdain 75 29 30 Daniel Pineda 72 30 27 Gabriel Benitez 70 31 32 Makwan Amirkhani 69 32 33 Cub Swanson 68.5 33 34 Mike Grundy 64 33 34 Seung Woo Choi 64 35 37 Pat Sabatini 58 36 38 Zubaira Tukhugov 54 37 41 Alex Caceres 50 37 41 Lando Vannata 50 37 41 Melsik Baghdasaryan 50 40 45 Darrick Minner 49 41 38 L’udovit Klein 48 42 47 Steven Peterson 42 43 48 Mike Trizano 41 44 49 Kevin Aguilar 37 45 41 Charles Rosa 34 46 46 Omar Morales 33 46 50 Shane Young 33 48 51 Kamuela Kirk 30 49 52 Austin Lingo 29 50 54 Sean Woodson 28 51 55 Chase Hooper 23 52 56 Tristan Connelly 18 53 57 Youssef Zalal 11.5 54 58 Joshua Culibao 10 54 58 T.J. Brown 10 54 58 Tucker Lutz 10 57 61 Bill Algeo 9 57 61 Danny Chavez 9 57 61 Jamall Emmers 9 57 61 Luis Saldana 9 61 65 Collin Anglin 0 61 65 Kevin Croom 0 61 65 Martin Day 0 61 65 Sean Soriano 0 61 65 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0 61 65 T.J. Laramie 0



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

