Oct 2, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,186 – surprisingly solid

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Thiago Santos (21-9, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker (18-5, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

WINNER: Thiago Santos by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Middleweights:

Kevin Holland (21-7, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Kyle Daukaus (10-2, #53 ranked middleweight)

DECLARED A NO CONTEST (Accidental clash of heads)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (22-10-1, 2 NC, #58 ranked welterweight) vs Niko Price (14-5, 2 NC, #19 ranked welterweight)

WINNER: Niko Price by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweights:

Misha Cirkunov (15-6, #17 ranked middleweight) vs Krzysztof Jotko (22-5, #37 ranked middleweight)

WINNER: Krzysztof Jotko by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lightweights:

Alexander Hernandez (12-4, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Mike Breeden (10-3)

WINNER: Alexander Hernandez by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (1:20)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Joe Solecki (11-2, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Jared Gordon (17-4, #49 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Jared Gordon by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweights:

Antonina Shevchenko (9-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Casey O’Neill (7-0, #20 ranked women’s flyweight)

WINNER: Casey O’Neill by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (4:47)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Bethe Correia (11-5-1, #24 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Karol Rosa (14-3, #17 ranked women’s bantamweight)

WINNER: Karol Rosa by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Lightweights:

Devonte Smith (11-2, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Jamie Mullarkey (13-4, #40 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (2:51)

Bantamweights:

Douglas Silva de Andrade (26-4, 1 NC, #49 ranked bantamweight) vs Gaetano Pirello (15-6-1, #67 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER: Douglas Silva de Andrade by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (2:04)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Stephanie Egger (5-2, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Shanna Young (7-3, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)

WINNER: Stephanie Egger by TKO (Elbow and Punches) – Round 2 (2:22)

Bantamweights:

Alejandro Perez (22-8-1, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Johnny Eduardo (28-12, #58 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER: Alejandro Perez by Submission (Armbar) – Round 2 (4:13)

