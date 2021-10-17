UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

The Andrei Arlovski career resurgence continued tonight in Las Vegas, as he chalked up another W and was UFC Vegas 40’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Andrei Arlovski: $361,000 ($340,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jim Miller: $293,000 ($111,000 to show, $111,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danny Roberts: $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Danaa Batgerel: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Landwehr: $84,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ramazan Emeev: $56,000 ($50,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aspen Ladd: $46,000 ($40,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luana Carolina: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Manon Fiorot: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrew Sanchez: $40,000 ($34,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Felipe: $34,500 ($30,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Norma Dumont: $32,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Carnelossi: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Davis: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mayra Bueno Silva: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lupita Godinez: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Erick Gonzalez: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Istela Nunes: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

