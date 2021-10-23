UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori
Oct 23, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
6,607 – average
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Paulo Costa (13-1, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, #4 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Grant Dawson (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Rick Glenn (22-6-1, #22 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Jessica-Rose Clark (10-6, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Joselyne Edwards (10-3, #27 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Alex Caceres (18-12, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi (7-1-1, #31 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Francisco Trinaldo (26-8, #23 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant (11-3, #33 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Nicolae Negumereanu (10-1, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ike Villanueva (18-12, #36 ranked light heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 1:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights:
Jun Yong Park (13-4, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Gregory Rodrigues (10-3, #53 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
David Onama (8-0) vs Mason Jones (10-1, 1 NC, #66 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Tabatha Ricci (5-1, #36 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Maria Oliveira (12-4)
Middleweights:
Jamie Pickett (11-6, #61 ranked middleweight) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-4, #49 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Khama Worthy (16-8, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert (10-3, #66 ranked lightweight)
Flyweights;
Jeff Molina (9-2, #20 ranked flyweight) vs Daniel Lacerda (11-1)
Women’s Strawweights:
Livia Renata Souza (14-3, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Randa Markos (10-12-1, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Jonathan Martinez (13-4, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Zviad Lazishvili (12-0)
WINNER: Jonathan Martinez by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Results