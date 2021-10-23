UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori

Oct 23, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,607 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Paulo Costa (13-1, #9 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (17-5-1, #4 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Grant Dawson (17-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Rick Glenn (22-6-1, #22 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Jessica-Rose Clark (10-6, 1 NC, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Joselyne Edwards (10-3, #27 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (18-12, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi (7-1-1, #31 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (26-8, #23 ranked welterweight) vs Dwight Grant (11-3, #33 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Nicolae Negumereanu (10-1, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ike Villanueva (18-12, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 1:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Jun Yong Park (13-4, #43 ranked middleweight) vs Gregory Rodrigues (10-3, #53 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

David Onama (8-0) vs Mason Jones (10-1, 1 NC, #66 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tabatha Ricci (5-1, #36 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Maria Oliveira (12-4)

Middleweights:

Jamie Pickett (11-6, #61 ranked middleweight) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-4, #49 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Khama Worthy (16-8, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Jai Herbert (10-3, #66 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights;

Jeff Molina (9-2, #20 ranked flyweight) vs Daniel Lacerda (11-1)

Women’s Strawweights:

Livia Renata Souza (14-3, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Randa Markos (10-12-1, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Jonathan Martinez (13-4, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Zviad Lazishvili (12-0)

WINNER: Jonathan Martinez by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

